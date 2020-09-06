A hot Sunday before major changes arrive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Your time to get outside and enjoy some heat is going to be today and not on Monday!

It's going to a hot day for our Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs going into the mid 90s.

We'll see changes start to arrive tonight already with cooler air moving in and lows in the mid 50s.

Labor day will start to give us chances of showers and highs that will be much cooler int he upper 60s.

The best chances of rain on Monday will be later in the day and the wind will be picking up going over 20 miles per hour at times.

We'll continue to see good chances of rain Monday night and Tuesday as conditions cool a lot more again.

