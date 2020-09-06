Doctor: Berlusconi in “delicate” phase of virus treatment

ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding “optimally” to COVID-19 treatment but is at “a delicate stage” in his treatment. That’s according to his personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, who nevertheless notes that Berlusconi, who turns 84 in a few weeks, is the most vulnerable type of patient. The three-time premier checked into the San Raffaele hospital in Milan early Friday. Berlusconi also has had a history of heart problems. Both Italy’s virus caseload and ICU numbers have been rising in recent weeks, mostly among Italians returning from vacation. On Sunday, Italy added another 1,297 confirmed infections and seven more COVID deaths, bringing its official death toll to 35,541, the second-highest in Europe.