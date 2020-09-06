Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Census Bureau for the time being to stop following a plan that would have had it winding down operations in order to finish the 2020 census at the end of September. The federal judge in San Jose late Saturday issued a temporary restraining order against the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency. The order stops the Census Bureau from winding down operations until a court hearing is held on Sept. 17. The head count of every U.S. resident helps determine how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed and how many congressional seats each state gets.