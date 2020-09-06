Clouds, showers, and chilly weather start moving into Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was the day for warm-weather activities because our weather is about to take a drastic change!

We’ll start to see clouds move in Sunday night and lows will be much cooler with lows getting into the mid 50s.

Labor Day Monday is going to give us mostly cloudy skies as much cooler temperatures move in with highs in the 60s in northern Siouxland with low 70s possible in the southern parts of the KTIV viewing area.

While there will be a small chance of showers during the afternoon, the best chances will be in northern Siouxland.

Then good chances of rain take over from Monday night and into Tuesday which is going to keep temperatures very chilly for this time of year with highs on Tuesday only in the upper 40s to near 50.

How long does the cooler, wetter weather stick around?

