Cyprus worried as 4 migrant boats reach island in 48 hours

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot authorities are alarmed over the arrival of four boats carrying Syrian and Lebanese migrants in waters off the east Mediterranean island nation’s coastline within a 48-hour span. Cyprus police said Sunday that four vessels appeared off Cyprus’ eastern and southern coast over the last two days carrying a total 123 migrants About half of them have been permitted to disembark. One boat with 30 migrants aboard remains adrift with engine problems, while 33 other migrants were taken back to Lebanon after their boat was intercepted off Cyprus’ southern coast. Cyprus’s interior minister says authorities will hold an urgent on Monday to assess the migrant situation.