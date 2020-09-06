Niobrara Adventures rebuilds business after being wiped out by 2019 flooding

(KTIV) -- After their tubing and kayaking business was destroyed by the March 2019 floods, Niobrara Adventures had to rebuild. Although they're not back at full strength, owners said they're still happy to be able to provide some fun for the community.

"It was so devastating last year. I can't even put it into words," said Diane Krupicka, co-owner.

After the Mormon Canal Bridge project didn't include plans for a public access, Niobrara Adventures had to re-think plans for their business.

In the wake of their devastation, they decided to go ahead with phase two: adding a campground.

Officials said with their campsite, campers are able to fully hook up.. allowing them their own water and electricity.

Diane Krupicka, co-owner of Niobrara Adventures said it's moving to see the community come together to support them… even though their main form of business is no longer available.

"That really touches our hearts honestly. That's all we really want is that people enjoy the outdoors and have fun and it means a lot to us and we really appreciate all the people that come and join us at the campground or at the beach we really appreciate it a lot," said Krupicka.

One camper said he's happy to support no matter what they offer.

"I think they're doing a good job of what they're doing. It's a learning process but it's been a good one," said camper Patrick Carroll. "It's becoming like home so home away from home."

Krupicka added while they've added amenities to the beach like sand chairs, grills, and boogie boards for the kids... it will never be quite the same.

"It's just been really difficult you know to change our lives we loved our old business we really loved it and it was it was very sad, I'll be honest I was very sad at first when we first started the whole different way of and enjoying the river without actually going tubing and kayaking on it but we have to move forward," said Krupicka.

Krupicka said even though they don't know if they'll ever get the tubing and kayaking business back, she's still excited to be able to provide that fun for the community.

