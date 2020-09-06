Portland, Oregon, has quiet night after 100 days of protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland appeared to have a quiet night Sunday after 100 days of protest since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There were no reports in local media of demonstrations downtown or in southeast Portland, where violent clashes with police took place late Saturday and early Sunday morning. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches Saturday night as often violent demonstrations that have happened nightly since Floyd hit the 100-day mark. Molotov cocktails thrown in the street during a march sparked a large fire and prompted police to declare a riot.Police confirmed that tear gas was deployed to defend themselves and said 59 people were arrested, ranging in age from 15 to 50.