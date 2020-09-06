Quarantine-weary Brazilians head to beaches despite warnings

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Suellen de Souza could no longer endure the confinement. After six months of precautions, the Brazilian nursing technician decided that Sunday would be her first day at the beach since the pandemic began. “This week it was very hot … the truth is I really wanted to come” to the beach, said the 21-year-old at Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema beach. With signs the pandemic is easing, Brazilians exhausted with quarantine measures are relaxing precautions and flooding beaches as if the pandemic were over. They are being urged to do so by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has resisted lockdown measures and pressed for a return to normal life.