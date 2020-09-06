Rwanda’s president says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero must stand trial

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s president says that the man portrayed as a hero in the film “Hotel Rwanda” will stand trial for allegedly supporting rebel violence. President Paul Kagame, appearing on national television, did not explain how Paul Rusesabagina was brought to Rwanda where he has been held in custody for more than a week. Rusesabagina is credited with saving 1,200 lives during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide by letting people shelter in the hotel he was managing during the mass killings. Now he is accused of supporting rebel violence in Rwanda. Kagame did not explain how Rusesabagina, who had lived outside Rwanda since 1996 and is a citizen of Belgium and has a U.S. permanent residence permit, turned up in Rwanda last week but suggested that he came of his own accord.