Sept. 6: South Dakota reports 220 more COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 220 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 15,109 COVID-19 cases. As of Sept. 6 there are 3,018 active virus cases in the state.

State health officials say 11,918 total people have recovered in the state.

Currently, 81 people are hospitalized due to the virus. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state's death toll at 173.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had one new COVID-19 cases reported, bringing its total positive cases to 58. Of those cases, 41 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County reported has reported 3 new cases, keeping their total to 449. Health officials say 279 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has reported three virus-related death since the pandemic began.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases increase from 972 to 993. Health officials say 827 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had no additional cases, keeping its total to 290. So far, 244 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had five virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had seven new positive cases with 260 reported in the county thus far. Officials say 187 of those cases reported have recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.