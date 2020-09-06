Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:15 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:15 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Emmet County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT
FOR EASTERN EMMET…NORTHERN KOSSUTH…NORTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND
WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…
At 150 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elmore, or 22
miles southeast of Fairmont, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Iowa Lake, Union Slogh, Okamanpedan Lake, Armstrong, Buffalo Center,
Bancroft, Swea City, Thompson, Titonka, Ringsted, Lakota, Crystal
Lake, Woden, Rake, Ledyard, Hayfield and Okamanpedan State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH