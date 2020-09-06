Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT

FOR EASTERN EMMET…NORTHERN KOSSUTH…NORTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND

WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…

At 150 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elmore, or 22

miles southeast of Fairmont, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Iowa Lake, Union Slogh, Okamanpedan Lake, Armstrong, Buffalo Center,

Bancroft, Swea City, Thompson, Titonka, Ringsted, Lakota, Crystal

Lake, Woden, Rake, Ledyard, Hayfield and Okamanpedan State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH