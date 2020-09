Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

486 TO EXPIRE AT 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN IOWA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

BUENA VISTA CLAY DICKINSON

O’BRIEN OSCEOLA

IN MINNESOTA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA

COTTONWOOD JACKSON LINCOLN

LYON MURRAY NOBLES

PIPESTONE ROCK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, FULDA, HARTLEY,

HENDRICKS, IVANHOE, JACKSON, LAKE BENTON, LAKEFIELD, LUVERNE,

MARSHALL, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, PIPESTONE, SANBORN, SHELDON,

SIBLEY, SLAYTON, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, TYLER, WINDOM,

AND WORTHINGTON.