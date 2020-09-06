Trump looms large over campaigns for control of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle for control of Congress is solidifying into a race about President Donald Trump. Republicans are hitching their fortunes to the party’s leader, while Democrats position themselves as a bulwark against him — and partners in a potential Joe Biden White House. Usually, a president at the top of the ticket boosts his party’s chances. But Trump’s slump in key states is shifting the congressional map. House Democrats are expected to easily retain the majority. The Senate, now in Republican hands, could almost as easily flip to Democrats.