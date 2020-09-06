Typhoon moves onshore in S Korea after battering Japan isles

TOKYO (AP) — The third typhoon in as many weeks brought rain and wind to South Korea after it damaged buildings, caused blackouts in nearly half a million homes and injured 20 people on southern Japanese islands. Traffic was still paralyzed in southern Japan after the typhoon passed. Bullet trains were suspended and most domestic flights in and out of southwestern Japanese airports were cancelled Monday. Haishen moved onshore in the southern South Korean city of Ulsan by midmorning, and forecasters warned of “very heavy rain and very strong winds” from the typhoon packing maximum winds of 78 miles per hour.