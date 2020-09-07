8-year-old killed, 2 adults wounded during Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old girl was killed and two adults were severely wounded after they were shot Monday evening in Chicago while traveling in a vehicle on the city’s South Side. Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott says the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the Canaryville neighborhood. Police said the girl was with her mother and two other adults in a Subaru SUV at a red light when someone in a Dodge Charger opened fire, striking the child, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. As of late Monday night, at least seven people were killed and 44 others were wounded in Chicago shootings over the Labor Day weekend.