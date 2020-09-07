Belarus activist goes missing, colleagues fear detention

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A leading opposition activist and other members of an opposition council in Belarus have gone missing. Their colleagues fear they were detained as part of the authorities’ efforts to squelch nearly a month of protests against the re-election of the country’s authoritarian leader. One of those missing is Maria Kolesnikova, a member of a council created to facilitate talks with President Alexander Lukashenko on a transition of power. She was reportedly put on a minibus and driven away by unidentified people Monday. Her disappearance follows a massive rally pushing for the resignation of Lukashenko, who extended his 26-year rule in the Aug. 9 election that the opposition sees as rigged. Two other council members were also missing.