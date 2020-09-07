Briar Cliff, Univ. of Jamestown football game postponed

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University's football game against the University of Jamestown, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 12, at Memorial Field, has been postponed.

A release posted to the Jamestown Athletics website says the decision was made with caution in mind. "Out of an abundance of caution, the University of Jamestown has postponed its football game scheduled for Saturday, September 12th at Briar Cliff."

Briar Cliff will now open the season at Doane on September 19.

On September 3, Jamestown also postponed several upcoming volleyball matches, in Jamestown, citing the same "caution". Those matches would have been Saturday, September 5, Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12.