China says Indian forces crossed border, fired warning shots

BEIJING (AP) — China says Indian forces crossed into territory it holds along their disputed border and fired warning shots at a Chinese patrol in a move it called a “serious military provocation.” They have been engaged in a tense standoff in the cold-desert Ladakh region since May. China’s western military command said the incursion occurred Monday along the southern coast of Pangong Lake. The Chinese military demanded the Indian forces withdraw and investigate the move to open fire. There was no word of casualties. Late last month, India says its soldiers thwarted the Chinese military’s moves “to change the status quo” in the same area. It was the site of their deadliest clash in decades in June.