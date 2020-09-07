During pandemic, Black families put trust in Black doctors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As a Black primary care physician, Dr. Janice Bacon has created a safe space for her Black patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Bacon works at an all-African American clinic in Hinds County, Mississippi, where the population is overwhelmingly Black and where there have been the most cases of coronavirus reported in the state. The pandemic is causing a lot of stress among her patients, many of whom suffer from chronic medical conditions and mental health challenges. Black Americans are more likely to get better medical care from Black doctors and nurses, research shows. Yet, only 5% of doctors nationwide are Black, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.