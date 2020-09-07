History of Labor Day

(KTIV) - Every year, people nationwide celebrate Labor Day.

But why do we celebrate it, and how did it begin?

According to the Matt Anderson, the Curator of History at the Sioux City Public Museum, Labor Day goes back to the 1880s.

He says in the 1880s the American Federation of Labor was founded. The American Federation of Labor was a amalgamation of skilled unions, in contrast to other unions that admitted unskilled laborers.

The AFL sought economic gains, such as higher wages, shorter hours, and better conditions.

The holiday celebrates the social and economic achievements of American workers.

"It became a federal holiday back in 1984 and has been an important part of the American environment ever since," said Matt Anderson, Curator of History.