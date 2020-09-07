India now 2nd worst-hit country by virus amid economic pain

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s increasing coronavirus caseload has made the Asian giant the pandemic’s second-worst-hit country behind the United States. The rise comes as India’s efforts to head off economic disaster gain urgency. The Delhi Metro rapid transit system resumed operations Monday after five months, with riders required to wear masks and follow other social distancing. Authorities say they have little choice but to reopen the economy despite the rising cases. India’s economy has shrunk faster than any other major nation’s. The Health Ministry says 4.2 million people have been infected with the virus after adding 90,802 new cases on Monday.