Japan’s economy shrinks 28% in 2Q, worse than 1st estimate

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its economy shrank at a record, even worse rate in the April-June quarter than initially estimated. The Cabinet Office said Tuesday Japan’s seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product contracted at an annualized rate of 28.1%, worse than the 27.8% figure given last month. The coronavirus pandemic, which has people staying home, restaurants and stores empty or closing, and travel and tourism nose-diving, has hurt all the world’s economies and many companies. But it has slammed Japan’s export-reliant economy. Restoring growth will be a priority as the country prepares to choose a new leader to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is resigning for health reasons.