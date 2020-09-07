Merkel won’t rule out halting pipeline over Navalny

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office has indicated that she might be willing to rethink the fate of a German-Russian gas pipeline project over the Navalny case. Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was flown to Germany on Aug. 22, two days after falling ill on a flight to Moscow. German chemical weapons experts say tests show he was poisoned with a nerve agent, prompting the German government last week to demand that Russia investigate the case. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview Sunday that the Russian reaction could determine whether Germany changes its long-standing backing of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Merkel’s spokesman said Monday that “the chancellor also believes that it’s wrong to rule anything out.”