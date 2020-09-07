Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen officer

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera who has passed away.

Susanne and I were devastated to learn of the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera," said Gov. Ricketts. "Officer Herrera’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. I also want to thank people across the state who stepped up to support the Herrera family in the midst of this terrible tragedy. From holding prayer vigils to donating blood, the community’s response was powerful and inspiring. Now more than ever, it is critical for all of us to come together and support the men and women who put on the uniform and risk their lives every day to help keep our communities safe." Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

The flags are to flown at half-staff beginning immediately and will remain that way until sunset on September 11, 2020.

Flags flying at half-staff on September 11th will also honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.