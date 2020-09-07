New Iowa high school football rankings

By The Associated Pressd

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

West Des Moines Dowling (12) 2-0 120 1 Southeast Polk 2-0 105 4 Cedar Falls 2-0 93 5 Urbandale 2-0 60 7 West Des Moines Valley 1-1 59 2 Waukee 1-1 57 9 Iowa City West 2-0 55 8 Ankeny 1-1 37 3 Cedar Rapids Washington 2-0 33 10 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-1 7 6

(tie) Pleasant Valley 2-0 7 NR

(tie) Fort Dodge 2-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Hempstead 6. Des Moines Lincoln 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 2-0 110 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 2-0 89 2 Harlan (1) 2-0 87 4 Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 2-0 86 5 Washington (2) 2-0 78 6 Manchester West Delaware 3-0 69 7 Davenport Assumption 2-0 37 10 Webster City 2-0 21 NR

(tie) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-1 21 3 Glenwood 2-0 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Eldridge North Scott 16. Epworth Western Dubuque 6. Huxley Ballard 5. Pella 5. Nevada 4. Grinnell 4. Decorah 2. Humboldt 2. Fort Madison 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Monroe PCM (9) 2-0 116 1 Williamsburg (2) 2-0 107 2 Inwood West Lyon (1) 2-0 95 4 Central Lyon-GLR 2-0 70 T7 West Liberty 2-0 67 T7 Waukon 1-1 58 T5 Orange City Unity Christian 2-0 37 10 Clear Lake 1-1 30 3 Mount Vernon 2-0 20 NR Sioux Center 2-0 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 12. Estherville-Lincoln Central 11. Des Moines Christian 10. Bloomfield Davis County 2. State Center West Marshall 2. Solon 1. Spirit Lake 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1. Greene County 1. West Burlington-Notre Dame 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

O-A BCIG (10) 2-0 115 1 Van Meter (1) 2-0 98 T3 South Central Calhoun (1) 2-0 98 2 Underwood 2-0 83 6 Sigourney-Keota 2-0 51 8 Mount Ayr 2-0 42 10 Emmetsburg 2-0 30 NR Dike-New Hartford 1-1 24 T3 Durant 2-0 21 NR West Branch 1-1 20 5

Others receiving votes: Panora Panorama 18. Hawarden West Sioux 12. Truro Interstate 35 12. Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 11. Sibley-Ocheyedan 6. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Pleasantville 4. Jewell South Hamilton 3. Le Grand East Marshall 1. Mediapolis 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

Grundy Center (7) 2-0 114 1 St. Ansgar (3) 2-0 104 2 Iowa City Regina (2) 1-1 92 3 Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 82 4 Calmar South Winneshiek 2-0 71 5 Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-0 59 6 Lisbon 2-0 41 8 Logan-Magnolia 2-0 24 NR Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 2-0 18 NR Britt West Hancock 1-1 16 10

Others receiving votes: Southwest Valley 10. Moville Woodbury Central 6. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 6. Lake Mills 5. Oakland Riverside 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert 4. Bellevue 1. Sloan Westwood 1. Wapello 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9) 1-0 115 1 Audubon (1) 2-0 105 2 Anita CAM (1) 2-0 88 3 Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 2-0 86 4 Fremont Mills, Tabor 2-0 77 5 Newell-Fonda 2-0 54 6 Montezuma 2-0 36 7 Easton Valley 2-0 35 8 Springville 2-0 20 9 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2-0 15 10

Others receiving votes: New London 10. Tripoli 5. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3. North English English Valleys 3. Janesville 2. Brooklyn BGM 1. Woodbine 1.