Rain returns to all of Siouxland soon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our Labor Day weekend brought us some perfect weather to enjoy some time at the beach or at the pool.

Temperatures were warmer and skies stayed sunny.

But for Labor Day itself, it is going to look a bit different.

A cold front has cooled down our morning, and will bring us some lower temperatures.

Today’s high will be in the upper 60s.

We will also have more clouds overhead, with a few peeks of sunshine.

Cooler weather will persist, with a low tonight in the mid 40s.

The winds also pick up, giving us wind gusts around 30 mph.

And in the late night hours, while many of us are sleeping, rain chances return.

The rain will continue through the night, and we will start off our Tuesday with showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Rain looks to continue through most of the day, so grab that umbrella on the way out.

Tuesday’s high will also be a lot cooler, reaching only the low 50s, so you might want to snag that jacket as well.

Tuesday night the rain starts to taper off, with a low in the low 40s.

It will warm back up though, tune in to News 4 this morning to hear when.