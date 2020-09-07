Reports: China targets press cards for some US media

BEIJING (AP) — China has reportedly suspended full renewal of press accreditation for some journalists at U.S. media outlets in apparent retribution for Washington’s targeting of Chinese reporters working in the United States. Atlanta-based CNN said its China correspondent was among those given a letter authorizing him to continue reporting for the next two months instead of the usual one-year press card. CNN and The New York Times reported that other U.S. media outlets have also been targeted. China’s move comes after the U.S. capped the number of Chinese citizens who could be employed by Chinese media outlets and placed them on 90-day visas.