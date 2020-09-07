Russian delegation in Syria to expand trade, economic ties

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russia’s deputy prime minister says a senior Russian delegation in Damascus has discussed the expansion of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries to circumvent U.S. sanctions. He says the two sides are expected to sign a an economic pact before the end of the year and that it would outline a new framework for trade and economic times between Russia and Syria for the coming years. Yuri Borisov spoke at a joint press conference with the Russian and Syrian foreign ministers. The visit by the senior Russian delegation comes amid an unprecedented economic crisis in Syria after nearly a decade of civil war and Western sanctions.