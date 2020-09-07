Scenic Park Campground in South Sioux City, NE sees busy Labor Day weekend

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- With the official start to fall just around the corner, people around Siouxland said Labor day weekend was a great way to have that last bit of summer fun.

Campers could be seen all around the Scenic Park Campground in South Sioux City, Nebraska this Labor Day weekend.

One camper has been across the country camping full time for almost six years.

This Labor Day, he ended up in Siouxland.

He said it's always nice exploring the different areas and campgrounds.

"Just being out and around. We've camped all our lives and this is just an opportunity to camp ever night of the week," said James Fowler, camper.

Another camper said it was nice spending time with family throughout the holiday.

"Excellent weekend. We went boating with all the kids and everybody. And cooked out and had fun," said Deborah Moyle.

James Fowler said it was a busy weekend.

"The campground filled up pretty much. Of course, they were all gone today. But it was pretty full this weekend, and campers are always friendly and always glad to share stories and all that," said James Fowler, camper.

Overall, campers agreed it was a fun way to wrap up the summer.

"Yesterday it was summer. Today it was fall. It was like 97 yesterday, today I think the high got to 71. So, yeah, yesterday we were about to die and today we're in long sleeve shirts and I'm about to go put on some pants it's getting so cold. So, summer kind of comes to an end with Labor day pretty much every year," said Phil Williams, camper.

The campers said Labor Day weekend is a great way to get out and enjoy some nature while enjoying time with friends and family.