Sept. 7: Nebraska Reports 89 More COVID-19 Cases

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials report 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 35,975.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping Nebraska's death toll at 404.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard indicates that 172 residents are currently hospitalized, for a total of 2,079 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

27,971 total cases have recovered.

So far, 378,793 tests have been conducted in the state.