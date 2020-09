(KTIV) - South Dakota Health Officials report 191 new cases of COVID-19 for the state.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 15,300 positive cases reported. As of Sept. 7 there are 2,892 active virus cases in the state.

State health officials report 12,235 cases have recovered.

Currently, 78 people are hospitalized due to the virus. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state's death toll at 173.