South Dakota coronavirus cases rise by 191, no new deaths

BISMARCK, S.D. (AP) — The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in South Dakota rose by 191 on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 15,300, according to new data released by the health department. No new deaths were reported. The state has seen a total of 173 deaths since the pandemic began. Health officials said 78 people were hospitalized as of Monday. A total of 12,235 people in South Dakota have recovered from the virus.