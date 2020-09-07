South Dakota woman gives birth on Labor Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Labor Day will be extra special for a South Dakota woman, this year.

Courtney Potter went into labor today, and just a few hours ago gave birth to a little girl.

Navy Buckley came into this world weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Potter says Labor Day isn't a holiday she normally celebrates, but giving birth to Navy on Labor Day gives the holiday a whole new meaning.

'Its amazing, it's a different feeling when you carry her around in your stomach for 9 months, and then she's out here in the world anybody can touch her, its a lot, but it's beautiful," said Courtney Potter, Mom.

Potter says Navy is not her first holiday baby.

Her first-born was born on New Year's Eve.