Van Ginkel makes Dolphins roster

(KTIV) - Former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawk Andrew Van Ginkel has earned a spot on the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster. Van Ginkel missed most of his rookie season with the Dolphins last year but contributed when he was on the field. He finished with 15 tackles and one sack. Miami drafted Van Ginkel in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Van Ginkel started his college football career at the University of South Dakota before transferring to Iowa Western Community College. He finished his collegiate eligibility in the Big Ten at Wisconsin.