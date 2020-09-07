Week’s top plays featured on ‘Sports Fource Rewind’

We're through two weeks of the high school football season. Every Monday we take a look at the weeks best plays.

We start last Thursday night. West hosting South Sioux. Cardinals quarterback Connor Slaughter goes long and finds freshman Richard Stewart who jumps and reaches over the defender to make the grab. South Sioux wins 20-7.

To friday night. Sioux City North and Bishop Heelan. Defensive linemen don't find the ball in their hands very often but Heelan's Mason Scott gets the interception and the big fella rumbles all the way back for the touchdown. The Crusaders roll, 49-12.

We had overtime in Hartington, Nebraska betweeen Cedar Catholic and Battle Creek. Last chance for the Braves, down three. Easton Becker finishes it off with a sack. The Trojans win 24-21 in overtime.

Staying in Nebraska. Wynot upsets 3rd ranked Bloomfield. Owen Sudbeck takes the option toss and gets to the outside. He keeps his feet in bounds on his way to the endzone. Wynot wins in convincing fashion, 32-6.

Alta-Aureliea hosting Lawton-Bronson. The Eagles start the game with a bang. On the opening kickoff, Hayden Dalhauser makes one cut up the middle and is gone. He finishes the return with a dive into the endzone. Lawton-Bronson wins 14-7.

Western Christian taking on Sioux Center. Tyson Boer showing off his arm with a nice touchdown pass to Wyatt Gulker. It wouldn't be enough though as the Warriors get the 20 to 14 win. That's the Sports Fource Rewind.