SDHD: 57th COVID-19-related death reported in Woodbury County.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - COVID-19 has claimed another life in Woodbury County.

Monday morning, the Siouxland District Health Department reported the county's 57th death from the virus since the pandemic began. The latest death came in an older adult male between the age of 61-years-old and 80-years-old.

Also Monday, Siouxland District Health reported 31 new virus cases. To date, the county has had 4,333 total positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 3,640 have recovered.

A total of 36 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Twenty-two of those are Woodbury County residents.