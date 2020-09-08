4 Republicans compete for chance to take on Sen. Shaheen

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Four Republicans are competing for a chance to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who easily defeated two longshot challengers in Tuesday’s primary as she runs for a third term. The top two GOP contenders — Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc and attorney Bryant “Corky” Messner — agree on most issues, but they differ in bank accounts, backgrounds and the backing of President Donald Trump. Messner got Trump’s endorsement and has poured millions into his campaign, while Bolduc touts his New Hampshire roots. Shaheen defeated former state Rep. Tom Alciere and a retired dentist, Paul Krautmann.