Ayad Akhtar named new PEN American president

NEW YORK (AP) — Playwright-novelist Ayad Akhtar has been named the new president of PEN America. Akhtar will assume the presidency of the human rights and literary organization on Dec. 2. He succeeds novelist Jennifer Egan. Akhtar turns 50 next month. He is known for such plays as “Junk” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Disgraced.” His novel “Homeland Elegies” comes out next week. The appointment by PEN was announced Tuesday. Akhtar said in a statement that PEN America stands strongly for the power of literature to reveal truths and bridge divides. He said that’s essential today.