Charges: 2 killed detective, informant in robbery attempt

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Cleveland police detective and an informant during what authorities believe was a robbery attempt. Court records show that 18-year-old David McDaniel Jr. was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder. A 17-year-old male was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. They are accused of fatally shooting 53-year-old detective James Skernivitz and 50-year-old informant Scott Dingess on Thursday night as they sat in Skernivitz’s unmarked police car. Police have said Skernivitz and Dingess were on an undercover drug operation that night.