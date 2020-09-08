Former Nebraska GOP chairman Chuck Sigerson dies at 75

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska Republican Party chairman and former Omaha City Council president Chuck Sigerson has died after a decade-long battle with complications from a heart attack. Sigerson’s family says he died Sunday. He was 75. Sigerson led the Nebraska GOP from 1995 until 2001, a period that saw Republicans establish dominance among the top elected positions in the state. That included the election of Chuck Hagel in 1996 to replace Democrat Jim Exon as U.S. senator and of Mike Johanns as governor in 1998 to replace Democrat Ben Nelson. In 2001, Sigerson won election to the Omaha City Council and was elected twice more before a heart attack and stroke in 2010 forced him to retire.