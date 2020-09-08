Georgia investigating double voting in primary election

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state said Tuesday that his office is investigating double voting in the June primary. That would mean people submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office has identified about 1,000 cases of potential double voting across 100 counties statewide. The investigation is ongoing and his office plans to hand over its findings to the state attorney general and local district attorneys for possible prosecution, he said. Those 1,000 people cast two ballots, Raffensperger said. It was not immediately clear whether the outcome of any races may have been affected.