Gov. Chris Sununu easily defeats GOP primary opponents

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has easily defeated two longshot primary challengers to secure his spot on the November ballot. Sununu defeated longtime conservative activist Karen Testerman and a Keene man who changed his name to “Nobody” in Tuesday’s GOP primary. Meanwhile, two Concord attorneys hoping to upgrade their Statehouse experience are competing in the Democratic primary: State Sen. Dan Feltes and Executive Council Andru Volinsky. Both have emphasized their blue-collar upbringings and early experience as lawyers.