HEALTHBEAT 4: Preventing Sports Injuries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many popular sports are back at it in Siouxland. But unfortunately, injuries come along with that. There are several ways you can work to prevent those from happening.

"Every sport has its own specific injury that is most prevalent," said Dr. Ruslan Safarov, Tri-State Specialists Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon.

Dr. Safarov is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon at Tri-State Specialists. He said he's been seeing a lot more knee injuries as sports get back into action.

"A lot of people are out of shape and deconditioned so that plays a major role in that," said Dr. Safarov.

Another factor that plays a role is how you condition before the game. Dr. Safarov said stretching is one of the most important things you can do and there are two main types, dynamic and static.

"You know, the dynamic would be with the movement," said Dr. Safarov. "Basically trying to get your heart rate up, get the blood flowing, and then after you're done with that portion, the static would be basically pulling on your muscle groups. Trying to stretch out the tendons and muscles."

The technique when players jump and land also plays a role. Dr. Safarov said landing wrong can create knocked knees and can be stressful for your ACL.

If you do injure yourself, he has this advice.

"Look for whether it's swelling, whether it is persistent or not, the location of the pain, any mechanical symptoms, catching, clicking, popping, or instability as you walk your knee tries to give out," said Dr. Safarov.

If the pain is persistent and you develop swelling, Dr. Safarov said you should get checked out.

Dr. Safarov said if you do get injured, they will first try a more conservative treatment with anti-inflammatory medications, icing, or physical therapy.

For something more severe, they would typically recommend an MRI.