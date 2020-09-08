EU, UK blame each other over deadlocked post-Brexit talks

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and the European Union have blamed each other in their increasingly acrimonious post-Brexit trade discussions that could be weeks from collapse. While the U.K. urged the EU to show “more realism” in the discussions, the 27-nation bloc noted that it was a “world power.” The latest round of discussions kicked off in London on Tuesday amid an air of pessimism because of concerns that the British government is willing to violate international law by reneging on commitments made before the country’s departure from the bloc on Jan. 31. The news that the head of the British government’s legal department has quit only added to the sense the talks are going nowhere.