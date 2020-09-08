Imprisoned Algerian journalist appeals in high-profile case

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian prosecutor has sought a four-year sentence in Tuesday’s high-profile appeals trial of Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni, which is more than the original term handed down a month ago. The prosecutor also asked the Algiers court Tuesday to impose four-year sentences on two prominent pro-democracy protesters appealing alongside Drareni. That exceeded the pair’s initial conviction of three years, with all but four months suspended. All three were arrested at a March 7 march in Algiers.