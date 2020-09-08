Lincoln schools adding lunch tables barriers to fight virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s second-largest school district is adding clear plastic barriers to school lunch tables in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of cases in the state reached nearly 36,000 and deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 400. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lincoln Public Schools plans to outfit all of its school lunchrooms with the barriers over the coming weeks. That’s after outfitting most middle schools in the district with the barriers as part of a trial run. Since school began last month, the Lincoln district has reported 41 positive cases of staff, students or visitors in schools, but district officials say none of the cases were caused by community spread within the schools.