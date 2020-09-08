Netanyahu slams Israeli police amid report about cover-up

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at the country’s law enforcement agencies, continuing a crusade to discredit those who have pressed corruption cases against him. Netanyahu’s remarks Tuesday came in response to a report by Israeli Channel 12 alleging police covered up a conflict of interest involving one of its senior investigators who was looking into alleged crimes committed by Netanyahu and his wife Sara. Since he was indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, Netanyahu has repeatedly sought to disparage police and prosecutors, claiming they are biased and out to topple him.