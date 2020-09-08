Rain chances continue through the week but a warm up is in our future

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - I hope you enjoyed your holiday weekend, and managed to soak up all the sun and warm weather, because today really takes a turn.

Temperatures dropped down about 15 to 20 degrees yesterday, and now they move down again.

Expect a cold, windy, and rainy day ahead.

Rain showers will start up in the morning and continue all through the day.

Grab that umbrella on the way out. And while you’re at it, grab a jacket too, because the temperatures only rise a few degrees from the overnight low, meaning we will have a high in the upper 40s.

It may even feel colder at points, because wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph today as well.

Late tonight the rain showers become more isolated, giving us some breaks, but still continuing through the night.

The winds will slow down, and the low will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will start the day with lingering showers, and get slightly warmer with a high in the mid 50s.

Wednesday night has more shower chances, with a low in the low 40s again.

And Thursday could see some isolated showers, but the high will hit the low 60s.

But we won’t stay this cold all week, check out what’s coming on News 4 this morning.