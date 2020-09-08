Rights group: Myanmar army deserters confirmed atrocities

BANGKOK (AP) — A human rights group says two soldiers who deserted from Myanmar’s army have testified on video that they were instructed by commanding officers to “shoot all that you see and that you hear” in villages where minority Rohingya lived. The comments appear to be the first public confession by soldiers of involvement in army-directed massacres, rape and other crimes against Rohingya Muslims in the Buddhist-majority country. More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh since August 2017 to escape what Myanmar’s military called a clearance campaign. The government has denied accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.