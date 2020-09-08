South Dakota’s Noem hits campaign trail as Trump surrogate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is on a multi-state campaign tour as an official surrogate for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

The Republican governor has gained a national following among conservatives for her handling of the coronavirus, refraining from issuing statewide lockdown orders while also encouraging large events.

She spoke at the Republican National Convention and Noem's spokesman, Ian Fury, says her campaign speeches will repeat elements of that message, which centered on pushing for limited government and Trump’s message of law and order.

She will also share about South Dakota’s approach to the pandemic. But the state has seen a surge in cases in the last two weeks.